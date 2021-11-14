Ryan Fitzpatrick 'not expected' to return for Washington in 2021, per sources originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington signed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason to provide stability at the game's most important position. That didn't happen.

Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation in the season opener and hasn't played since, and now multiple sources tell NBC Sports Washington that the passer "is not expected to return" this year.

The news was first reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera has at various times suggested that Fitzpatrick needs more rest and recovery for the hip injury, but speaking last week after a recent MRI on Fitzpatrick's leg, the coach painted a less optimistic picture.

'They looked at it, and there is some progress," Rivera said. "Unfortunately, it's not way up, but it's progress."

NFL Network reported that Fitzpatrick is still dealing with pain from the September injury, and that the rehab process cannot begin until the pain and swelling subsides.

Fitzpatrick turns 39 later this month, and the question becomes more about his NFL future than his Washington future. He signed a one-year deal with the team in March, and it's unclear if or when he will return to a football field after the hip injury.

Without Fitzpatrick Washington has turned to Taylor Heinicke at QB, though it's fairly obvious he isn't the long-term answer at the position. The immortal search for QB X continues.