Ryan Fitzpatrick not at Dolphins practice Thursday

Tua Tagovailoa will start at quarterback for the Dolphins on Sunday and he was at practice on Thursday, but the team’s relief pitcher wasn’t on hand.

According to pool reporter Alain Poupart of SI.com, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was not at the team’s second practice of the week. Fitzpatrick was not on Wednesday’s injury report.

Official word on the reason for his absence will have to wait for the release of Thursday’s injury report later in the day.

Tagovailoa was joined at practice by Reid Sinnett and Jake Rudock. Sinnett is on the practice squad while Rudock is not on any roster, but was listed as visiting the team on a league wire earlier this week.

