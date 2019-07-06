Ryan Fitzpatrick: There’s been a lot of disrespect thrown my way

Ryan Fitzpatrick has played 14 NFL seasons, starting 126 games. The quarterback also is on his eighth team, with every team he’s played for looking to replace him.

The Dolphins traded for Josh Rosen after signing Fitzpatrick.

“There’s been a lot of shade and disrespect thrown my way for a lot of years,” Fitzpatrick told Joe Rose of WQAM, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

The Dolphins need to see what they have in Rosen this season, but Fitzpatrick was the best quarterback in the offseason program, according to Jackson. That leaves Fitzpatrick the favorite to start the season opener, with Rosen learning from Fitzpatrick.

But the 36-year-old Fitzpatrick isn’t too old to learn himself.

Fitzpatrick has had a signal caller more veteran and accomplished than he is in the quarterbacks room since joining the Dolphins. Special adviser Dan Marino has worked with Fitzpatrick and Rosen.

“What a great guy,” Fitzpatrick told Rose. “The biggest thing that pops out to me is his humility. Being able to bounce questions off him [has been great]. He’s been a neat presence to have around, not only as a Hall of Fame quarterback but just as a guy, knowing some of the things we go through whether it’s off the field with family or on the field. He has great perspective on everything. It’s been great getting to know him.”