Ryan Fitzpatrick likely to start preseason opener for Dolphins

Any early lead Ryan Fitzpatrick had in the Dolphins’ quarterback competition appears to have dissipated. Unless it hasn’t.

With reports of Josh Rosen narrowing the gap or pulling ahead lately, the distribution of snaps during preseason games could be an indicator.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And Fitzpatrick still has an edge there. Maybe.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Dolphins coach Brian Flores was asked if Rosen would get any work with the starters Thursday.

“I see Fitz going with the ones, but that could change,” Flores said. “That’s where I see it right now.”

The “right now” is the part of that sentence doing the heavy lifting, as the Dolphins seem willing to let this one play out over the next few weeks, to see if one of them takes a firmer grasp on the job.