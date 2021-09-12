Ryan Fitzpatrick leaves Washington Football Team opener with hip injury, ruled out for rest of game

The reigning NFC East champion from last season, the Washington Football Team looked to find stability at quarterback this offseason by signing veteran free agent Ryan Fitzpatrick.

But Fitzpatrick's presence under center did not last long.

The 17-year NFL veteran, playing on his ninth team, exited in the second quarter Sunday when Los Angeles Chargers pass-rusher Uchenna Nwosu had a clean hit on on Fitzpatrick in the pocket.

Washington said that Fitzpatrick had suffered a hip injury, and the quarterback was later ruled out for the remainder of the game after initially being declared questionable to return.

Fitzpatrick walked to the locker room under his own power and gave the applauding fans a thumbs-up. He completed three of six pass attempts for 13 yards before leaving the game.

Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Washington Football Team takes a hit against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland.

Taylor Heinecke, who started Washington's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, relieved Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick had spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, beginning both seasons as the starter before the team turned to rookie Tua Tagovailoa at nearly the midpoint of the 2020 campaign.

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick heads to the locker room with an injury @wusa9 #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/curgLAZfOb — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 12, 2021

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ryan Fitzpatrick injury: Washington Football Team QB ruled out