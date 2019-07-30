Ryan Fitzpatrick leads the Miami quarterback competition, so far

Josh Rosen is no longer the smartest quarterback in the room. For now, he’s also not the best.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters on Tuesday that veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick leads the quarterback competition in Miami, so far.

Flores said that Fitzpatrick has been more productive. The first-year coach also cited Fitzpatrick’s leadership abilities.

While it’s still early, the failure of Rosen to climb to the top of the depth chart suggests that perhaps the Dolphins shouldn’t have surrendered a second-round pick to get him. Still, even as a backup, Rosen is highly affordable at a total of less than $7 million over three years.

Chances are that, at some point this year, he’ll have a chance to show what he can do. If, alternatively, the Dolphins end up using Fitzpatrick as the wire-to-wire starter, it will mean that things have gone very well in Miami.