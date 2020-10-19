Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the happiest march to obsolescence in NFL history

When Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut during the final drive of Sunday’s 24-0 annihilation of the New York Jets, no one appeared happier than the man he will one day replace, Ryan Fitzpatrick. The 37-year-old led the sparse home crowd in an ovation with a grin so large it almost outdid his magnificent beard.

And why not? Fitzpatrick knows this is his team only temporarily. He accepts and embraces it. But in the meantime, he’s balling. Fitzpatrick is seventh in the league in QBR and should remain in that territory after tossing three touchdowns against the Jets. (He also threw two interceptions, one of which was the 0-6 Jets’ few highlights of the season.) His 70% completion rate is the highest of his career and he’s helming a scrappy team coming off back-to-back blowout wins.

The Dolphins are a pleasure to watch these days with so much of the joy rooted in Fitzpatrick. After Miami topped Jacksonville in Week 3’s bonanza of facial hair quarterbacks, Fitzpatrick was elated. “I feel like the luckiest guy in the world sometimes, getting to go outside and play football with my friends,” he told reporters.

Fitzpatrick has a refreshing happy-to-be-here aspect to his career but he’s also smart, tough and valuable enough to be a perfect stop gap for any franchise. Just ask the Rams, Bengals, Bill, Titans, Texans, Jets, Bucs and now Dolphins. Fitzpatrick will never be the tallest or fastest in a quarterback room, but no one will top his determination.

Fitzpatrick’s journey was detailed by Yahoo this this summer, a journey that involved battling to win starting quarterback job at Highland High in Gilbert, Arizona, then moving up the depth chart at Harvard, before constantly having to reprove his worth to a litany of NFL franchises. Some quarterbacks are branded as starters, some as backups. Fitzpatrick is in his own unique category where he so commonly emerges as the starter that you lose track of whether or not it was by design.

Fitzpatrick is a wonderment not because of his stronger-than-you-think arm, his escapability, or even his never-ending beard. It’s his self-awareness. It’s his ability to understand that he’s a placeholder yet take the field like he owns the team. It’s his ability to inspire his teammates.

“Fitz is just a wholesome person. The way he is out on the field is the same way he is off the field,” Tagovailoa told ESPN this week. “I don’t think there’s really a distinct change in who he is. I mean, what you see out there is really who Fitz is. He’s a coach. He’s a mentor on and off the field. But he’s also a very, very family-oriented person. Very loving. Very caring for guys. And he’s funny, too. He’s really funny.”

It’s doubtful that Aaron Rodgers will be jumping for joy when Jordan Love takes the field nor would most quarterbacks when they can see their present become their past in the flesh. But Fitzpatrick is a different breed. His joy for Tagovailoa’s entrance illuminated his purpose as both a bridge and a mentor. Like Patrick Mahomes with Alex Smith, Tagovailoa entered the NFL in an idyllic situation. In Fitzpatrick, he received a mentor that not only leads by example but who genuinely wants the kid to succeed. It’s one thing to observe how much time a teammate puts into film study, it’s another when that teammate also cares about you as a human and wants to guide you through the entire thorny landscape that is the NFL. That’s Fitz.

Every once in a while, it feels like Fitzpatrick is destined to be the guy under center. But the baton will be handed off, and possibly soon. Until then, Fitzpatrick will keep partaking in a quarterback arc that is charmed and uniquely his.

