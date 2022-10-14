Ryan Fitzpatrick says Bears QB Justin Fields isn’t a pocket passer

Prime Video analyst and former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had a sizzling hot take after the Bears’ brutal 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

Apparently, Justin Fields isn’t a pocket passer.

“Justin Fields needs to look in the mirror and say, ‘What am I?'” Fitzpatrick said on the post game show. “You are not Peyton Manning. You’re not Patrick Mahomes. You’re not a pocket passer. You are a Cam-Newton type. You are a guy who is an elite runner of the football.”

Sorry, Fitz, but I’m going to have to disagree with you there.

Yes, Fields is an elite runner. That was on display in this loss to the Commanders, including a 39-yard run that set the Bears up on the 5-yard line at the end of the game.

But just because Fields can run the ball doesn’t mean that he necessarily wants to. It’s been bred out of circumstance. You know, the fact that Fields has nobody protecting him up front or no dependable receivers to throw to.

The common misconception is that Fields is actually a good pocket passer. That hasn’t been evident in Chicago, given the shortcomings on offense. But when Fields has a clean pocket, he’s completing nearly 70% of his passes and averaging 8.7 yards per attempt.

The problem is, Fields rarely has a clean pocket. He’s been sacked 23 times through six games and is among the most pressured QBs this season. And in Thursday’s loss, the offensive line allowed 18 pressures on 45 pass block reps, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s a pressure rate of 40%.

But because Fields isn’t an elite quarterback after 16 starts — and in a brutal situation — that means he isn’t a pocket passer?

According to Fitzpatrick the fact that Fields is in his second season “doesn’t matter.” Which is an absolutely ridiculous sentiment. While Fields has plenty to clean up, including his footwork and decision making, he hasn’t even started an entire season of games. Not to mention he’s learning his second offense in as many seasons and has perhaps the worst supporting cast around him.

A question for Fitzpatrick: How is Fields supposed to succeed as a pocket passer in these circumstances? Better yet, who would succeed?

