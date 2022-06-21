Ryan Fitzpatrick joining Amazon Prime Video as Thursday Night Football analyst

Ryan Fitzpatrick already lined up his post-playing career after officially retiring from the NFL on June 2.

The former 17-year NFL quarterback will become Amazon Prime Video's newest Thursday Night Football analyst, the company announced Tuesday. Fitzpatrick will be a part of the company's pregame, halftime and postgame coverage, per the announcement.

"Although my playing career has come to an end, my love for football has not," Fitzpatrick said in a statement released by Amazon. "I'm excited to start this new charter with Thursday Night Football and looking forward to sharing my unique experiences and perspectives with football fans."

Fitzpatrick is Amazon's most recent broadcast addition after Richard Sherman and Hall-of-Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez joined earlier this year. Sherman hasn't retired from the league despite joining Amazon's cast.

Fox Sport's Charissa Thompson will host Amazon's coverage, while Former Sunday Night Football broadcaster Al Michaels and ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit have already been tapped to call the games from the booth.

Fitzpatrick retired from the NFL earlier this month after a long career that included playing for nine teams since 2005. He opened the 2021 season with the Washington Commanders (then called the Washington Football Team) but suffered a season-ending hip injury in Week 1. Fitzpatrick finished his career with 34,990 passing yards, a 60.7 completion percentage, 223 passing touchdowns,23 rushing touchdowns and 169 interceptions.

Fitzpatrick told the New York Post's Andrew Marchand in an interview on Tuesday he picked the Amazon job because it was "fresh and now" and would give him more time to spend with his family.

“... for me to be able to sit down with my kids and watch some of these games on Sunday,” Fitzpatrick said. “It is something I haven’t had a whole lot of time to do these last 17 years.”