Ryan Fitzpatrick is back as the Dolphins' starting QB, Brian Flores says

Regardless of which quarterback gives the Miami Dolphins the best chance to win right now, the past couple weeks haven’t been a great look for rookie head coach Brian Flores.

Last week, Flores said it was settled that Rosen would be the Dolphins’ starting quarterback the rest of the season. On Wednesday, he said Ryan Fitzpatrick would start in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills.

Rosen was benched at halftime against the Washington Redskins and Fitzpatrick nearly led the Dolphins to a win. Still, it’s odd to give Rosen a vote of confidence and then yank him after only one half of football.

Dolphins change their minds at quarterback

How surprising was the switch back to Fitzpatrick? Flores took questions for about seven minutes at his news conference before he was even asked about the quarterback position.

“It gives us the best opportunity for this team to go up into a tough environemnt and try to pull out a win,” Flores said.

The Dolphins are 0-5. It already looks like 0-16 is possible. Miami wants to avoid that. But it still seems like a statement about Rosen that a second-year quarterback who was drafted 10th overall last season and then acquired by the Dolphins in a trade isn’t going to start for a hopeless, winless team.

“We have a lot of confidence in Josh, or else we wouldn’t have played him,” Flores said. “For him, it’s got to be a day-to-day improve, get better and continue his development.”

Josh Rosen benched

Rosen hasn’t been very good, though that’s not all his fault. The Dolphins’ offense around the quarterback position is the worst in the NFL. Rosen was 15-of-25 for 85 yards and two interceptions in the first half last week against the Redskins.

In the annals of a league celebrating its 100th season, it's hard to do something that's never been done before. But according to @pfref no one before Josh Rosen on Sunday had thrown at least 25 passes, completed at least 15 and thrown for 85 yards or fewer. So, there's that. — Ben Shpigel (@benshpigel) October 16, 2019

Flores put it simply: The Dolphins were better on offense with Fitzpatrick in. So the change was made. Again.

“Offensively we need more production,” Flores said. “We got that out of Ryan the other day, for a quarter. In this game, this week, that was the best chance for us to be productive and we’ll see how it goes.”

Clearly the Dolphins aren’t enamored with Rosen. Fitzpatrick is 36 years old. He’s not the future. Rosen probably isn’t either.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will start at quarterback this week for the Dolphins. (Getty Images)

