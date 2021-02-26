Ryan Fitzpatrick eyes new team. And a leading candidate to back up Tua Tagovailoa

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Armando Salguero
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

You know the scenario by now: Tua Tagovailoa is the Miami Dolphins starter but what if Deshaun Watson gets traded and what if Russell Wilson gets traded and what if...

It’s craziness.

But amid the hype and hypothetical trades it’s easy to lose sight of the fact the Dolphins actually do need to make a significant quarterback decision this offseason.

They need to find a backup quarterback.

Even if the team does nothing with Tagovailoa other than starting him, as general manager Chris Grier promised, there’s an issue about finding his backup.

So for the fifth consecutive year the Dolphins will be quarterback shopping this offseason.

The last couple of years the Dolphins had Ryan Fitzpatrick as both a starter and backup and it would be easy to simply re-sign the pending unrestricted free agent and let him continue to mentor Tagovailoa as he did in 2020.

Except it’s not quite that simple.

While the door on Fitzpatrick returning is not totally closed, both sides are going to look around this offseason, I’m told.

Fitzpatrick believes he’s played well enough the past couple of years to get a chance to at least compete for a starting job with some team. Obviously, that isn’t the Dolphins because of their Tagovailoa commitment.

So the agent for Fitzpatrick is already shopping, apparently, even though the NFL’s legal tampering period is not for another two weeks.

Because according to Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette, Fitzpatrick has spoken with the Broncos.

This actually makes sense. The Broncos are not sold on starter Drew Lock and are wisely looking to upgrade this offseason. But if the Broncos cannot come up with a definite upgrade to outright take the starting job, they might welcome a veteran, such as Fitzpatrick, to come in and compete with Lock for the job.

And, dollars to doughnuts, Fitzpatrick would beat out Drew Lock for that job. Because that’s what he does: He is a silent young QB assassin.

Remember when he went to the New York Jets in 2015 to backup young Geno Smith -- and took his job?

Remember in 2017 and 2018 when he went to Tampa Bay to play back up young Jameis Winston -- and started 10 games, including 7 in 2018?

Remember in 2019 when everyone thought the Dolphins would play young Josh Rosen to see what he was about -- but that lasted only two starts as Fitzpatrick retook the job and never let go?

Look, Fitzpatrick knows his role. But he also knows how to compete and win starting jobs against unproven competition.

Last year Fitzpatrick started the first six games before coach Brian Flores ceded the job to Tagovailoa. And still Fitzpatrick played three games, with one start, after the switch -- with the one start coming because Tagovailoa had an injured throwing hand.

The reason leaving Miami might be good for Fitzpatrick is he’s thrown 33 touchdowns and 21 interceptions the past two years and he thinks he might get a chance to play some more this coming season.

The reason Fitzpatrick may not be the best fit for the Dolphins anymore is he casts a significant shadow. And while Flores has said that’s leadership and it’s nonetheless Tagovailoa’s team, the coach saying so doesn’t make it so in the locker room.

Tagovailoa needs to have the reins and shouldn’t have to worry about sharing if he’s going to develop as an NFL starter.

So the door isn’t necessarily shut for Fitzpatrick. But it isn’t necessarily wide open.

Both sides are free to browse for better options.

It makes sense that the Dolphins search in free agency for a veteran because if Tagovailoa is injured for any significant length of time, the club needs to have a quarterback capable of winning games.

That usually isn’t going to be a rookie picked late in the draft unless the season is totally lost.

So on the veteran QB free agency front the Dolphins can eye players such as Tyrod Taylor, Jacoby Brissett, C.J. Beathard, and Brian Hoyer, among others. Even Teddy Bridgewater might be a fit if something unorthodox happens in Carolina and the Panthers move on from the 2020 starter.

A reminder: The Dolphins have shown interest in Taylor and Bridgewater in the past.

And Dolphins offensive co-coordinator George Godsey (which the Dolphins may or may not announce has part of the job before the 2021 season) was familiar with Hoyer when both were in New England and worked directly with him when Godsey was the offensive coordinator in Houston.

That familiarity and the fact Hoyer isn’t going to be overshadowing Tagovailoa but has started 39 games during his career makes him a logical and perhaps a leading candidate to serve as Miami’s backup.

Assuming, of course, none of the Watson craziness happens.

Recommended Stories

  • Touchdown Wire’s first 2021 mock draft goes off script for Dolphins

    Touchdown Wire's first 2021 mock draft goes off script for Dolphins

  • Dan Orlovsky believes Trevor Lawrence is a mix of 3 former No. 1 picks

    The former NFL quarterback said that Lawrence is going to be a stud at the next level and that he's clearly the 2021 class' top passer.

  • Pro Football Focus mock draft has Texans taking North Dakota State QB Trey Lance

    The Houston Texans are getting a new quarterback in the latest Pro Football Focus mock draft. The Texans take North Dakota State QB Trey Lance.

  • Point: Panthers have to do everything to trade for Deshaun Watson, no matter the cost

    Houston QB Deshaun Watson would energize Panthers. Carolina should do whatever it takes to land him.

  • Report: Panthers ‘have gotten some calls’ on Teddy Bridgewater, talks stalled

    Rapoport also says the Panthers have gotten calls about Bridgewater but those talks are now "stuck," as is everything else on the quarterback landscape.

  • Trump shouldn't play a role in GOP's future: Cheney

    After a reporter asked if Rep. Cheney thought that Trump should speak at CPAC, Cheney responded: "That's up to CPAC. I've been clear in my views on President Trump and the extent to which fell on January 6th, I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country."Trump is likely to dangle the possibility of running again for president in 2024 in his first major post-White House speech this weekend, the organizer of the conservative conference where Trump will speak said on Monday.Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, which hosts the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) where Trump will speak on Sunday, said he expected Trump to outline an active role in Republican Party politics at the four-day event in Orlando, Florida.

  • Sean McVay won't say why Rams moved on from Jared Goff

    Sean McVay says he can't talk about Matthew Stafford until the new league year begins in mid-March and the Los Angeles Rams' blockbuster quarterback trade is official. In his first public comments since the Rams agreed to ship Goff to Detroit, McVay gave only a few minor insights Thursday into the ways he feels everything went wrong with his franchise quarterback just two years after they reached the Super Bowl together. “I don't know that really a lot changed,” McVay said of the period between that Super Bowl run and the Rams' decision four weeks ago to move on from Goff, their No. 1 draft pick and McVay's starter over four winning seasons with 42 victories, two NFC West titles and three playoff wins.

  • Here’s the latest controversial hit from Capitals’ Tom Wilson

    Wilson only received an interference minor for his it on Jankowski of the Penguins.

  • Alex Smith reportedly has “no animosity” for Washington Football Team

    In recent comments to GQ, Washington quarterback Alex Smith provided frank, candid comments regarding his belief that the team “didn’t want me there” as he tried to return from a badly-broken leg. Smith now seems to regretting the impact his comments had. “Seems to be” becomes the key phrase because Smith didn’t go on the [more]

  • Potential Dolphins free agent OL target expected to hit open market

    Potential Dolphins free agent OL target expected to hit open market

  • Heidi Klum Is Spring Ready in Flowy Dress & Sleek Patent Leather Boots Using This Unexpectedly Good Color Combo

    Heidi Klum just gave a boho styling trend a refined upgrade.

  • Kendall Hinton ready for what’s next after “unreal” NFL debut

    The NFL was able to play every game on their 2020 schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but there were some challenges along the way for teams missing players due to positive tests or close contacts with those who tested positive. Denver had as big a challenge as any team in Week 12. All of their [more]

  • Report: Russell Wilson would consider trade to Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, Bears

    Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been busy over the last month, making the media rounds and airing his concerns over the team’s less-than-stellar offensive line heading into the 2021 season. As of yet, he hasn’t formally demanded a trade, but it seems things are ramping up again. On Thursday morning, Wilson seems to be making his voice heard (or simply posturing) via a series of tweets from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. We can’t say for certain what is happening here, except it’s safe to assume Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, is feeding Schefter information and wants to make sure his message is clear

  • Arsenio Hall reveals how late night rival Johnny Carson helped his show succeed

    Former late night host Arsenio Hall appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Wednesday, where he talked about The Arsenio Hall Show. He also explained how his late night rival Johnny Carson actually helped him succeed. “Sometimes Johnny would come across somebody he thought was really great, but he didn't discover talent,” said Hall. “Me being the young guy, I would put on a new Mariah Carey or Will Smith. They would give me names. Like they gave me Usher Raymond once, because I guess Ed knew him from ‘Star Search.’” Carson had a great relationship with Hall. Even though they competed over the same A-list celebrity guests of the time, both hosts knew they could co-exist because their shows were so distinctly different. “To know that not only he doesn't hate me, but he tries to help me because the paths were so divided, so distinctly divided,” said Hall. “You know you knew who a Johnny guest was, and you knew who an Arsenio guest was.”

  • Friday 5: Studious Kyle Larson looks to ‘finally close one out’ at Miami

    Kyle Larson will be among the ones to watch in Sunday's Cup race for how he runs so close to the wall at Miami.

  • Gucci has reportedly extended its lease in the Trump Tower. Other companies, including Tiffany's, have pulled away from the former president.

    Gucci, the Trump Tower's biggest commercial tenant, has extended its lease for the building beyond 2026, The New York Times reported.

  • Twitter reacts to Russell Wilson considering trade to Bears

    While Russell Wilson hasn't requested a trade, Bears fans were thrilled about the possibility of him landing in Chicago.

  • 'Who is at fault?' Investigation into Texas blackout begins

    The catastrophic Texas blackout was a wider failure than the state's power grid, which teetered on the brink of an even bigger collapse during a freeze that knocked out electricity to 4 million customers, energy executives said Thursday. One CEO said he sounded warning days before what became one of the worst power outages in U.S. history, including to the office of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, whose regulatory appointees came under sharp criticism during the first investigative hearing since last week's crisis. Leaders of other power companies said they thought the system would hold, while also acknowledging that a failure to buttress their generators against subfreezing weather contributed to the outages.

  • French Open winner Swiatek to play Bencic in Adelaide final

    French Open champion Iga Swiatek is into the Adelaide International final against second-seeded Belinda Bencic after a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jil Teichmann. Bencic advanced later Friday with a 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 6-2 win over American teenager Coco Gauff in 2 hours, 45 minutes. Bencic ended Gauff’s victory streak at five — three in the main draw and two in qualifying.

  • Matthew Judon threatens to leak photos of a reporter in a strip club

    Most NFL stories have similar content, structure, flow. Some don’t. This is one of them. Via Andrew Bucholtz of AwfulAnnouncing.com, Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon has taken issue with the reporting of Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. Judon’s ire has manifested itself in a specific and pointed threat. Judon vowed on social media to take specific action [more]