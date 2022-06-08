Ryan Fitzpatrick explains why he wouldn’t backup Bills’ Josh Allen and it’s thoughtful

Ryan Fitzpatrick said there’s no way he would want to sign with the Buffalo Bills to be Josh Allen’s backup.

The reasoning is actually one of the most thoughtful things you’ll ever hear.

Fitzpatrick retired from the NFL. He always loved Buffalo because he said he could relate to the area and fans.

But the Bills were also one of the only teams to sign him to outright be their starting quarterback.

In playing for nine teams during his 17-year career, Fitzpatrick was often inked to deals to be a backup QB.

Despite that, he still found the field–and often.

A smart guy who went to a decent college, Fitzpatrick realized the optics. He appeared in 166 career games and made 147 starts in the NFL.

Many times that happened because of bizarre injury reasons.

Speaking via the “Half-Forgotten History Podcast” with longtime NFL analyst Trey Wingo, Fitzpatrick said he had no desire to sign with the Bills again because he’d be a backup… specifically to Allen… and he didn’t want Allen to get hurt in some weird manner.

This came just a few days after Fitzpatrick declared Allen as his current favorite quarterback in the NFL… so one can’t help but think Fitzpatrick is being sincere as you can be with his thoughts.

You’ve heard of the Madden Curse, but have you heard of the Fitzmagic curse? His love for Josh Allen is why Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t go back to Buffalo. He explains in a bonus episode of Half-Forgotten History 🎧: https://t.co/8Ag4kpIBNA pic.twitter.com/c7AYPjp9E7 — trey wingo (@wingoz) June 7, 2022

