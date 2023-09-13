Ryan Fitzpatrick explains why Ireland needs an NFL game

The former NFL quarterback and TNF on Amazon analyst spoke to Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon about Jameson’s efforts to get pro football to play in Dublin, Ireland. To find out how Jameson is rallying fans behind bringing an international pro American football game to Dublin, visit JamesonSports.com.

MATT HARMON: You can see that I am rocking the loud shirt with three buttons down, as you must do for the guest we have on the podcast right now. He's former NFL quarterback. He's the owner of the best beard in the business, and he's currently dominating the Amazon Thursday Night broadcast. It's Ryan Fitzpatrick. Ryan, thanks so much for being here, man. How was week one for you?

RYAN FITZGERALD: Oh my gosh, week one was so exciting. But before we get into that, your shirt that you're wearing, that is a top three all time shirt. I have the exact same one. I love that three buttons are down, and it's that seersucker material, so it's super soft. It breathes. Anyway, wonderful shirt, and what a wonderful start to the NFL season as well.

MATT HARMON: Absolutely. As you said to me years ago, it's all about, you know, regional and seasonal. And it's still over 80 degrees where I'm at right now, so regionally and seasonally, this is still an appropriate shirt.

But you are dressed much more appropriate, actually, for the occasion here, Ryan, because you're here with us on behalf of Jameson Touchdown in Dublin. Look, we all know about Jameson whiskey, but tell us a little bit about this campaign here.

RYAN FITZGERALD: Well, Jameson and I are unofficially trying to get pro football in Dublin, Ireland. It just seems like we've done London. I went over there and played, and it was awesome. We've now done Germany with Munich and Frankfurt coming up, Mexico City. Dublin, Ireland, seems like the next big city to get it done. I think there's a lot of interest there.

We've seen it with college. We've seen it with Notre Dame going over there. So we've unofficially teamed up to say, hey, let's get a pro game in Dublin, Ireland.

MATT HARMON: Yeah, I saw the stat that 86% of NFL fans would be excited to see an NFL game in Dublin. So hey, man, I think Ireland is next. So I love to see that with Jameson. That's awesome. The more people we can grow the game to and get a live game in front of folks, the better. That's my opinion on the matter.

RYAN FITZGERALD: Yeah, I completely agree. And they just-- they've got some cool stuff going on. If we can get this done before the start of next season, JamesonSports.com, then they're even going to fly some people over there, and they're putting a whole big campaign behind it. So exciting times for Jameson and obviously for pro football.