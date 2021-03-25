Ryan Fitzpatrick: Dolphins wanted to start Tua Tagovailoa after bye ‘all along’

Fitzpatrick: Dolphins wanted to start Tagovailoa after bye ‘all along’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ryan Fitzpatrick knows what it’s like to be an organization’s second choice at quarterback. He knows what it’s like to be the third choice. He knows what it’s like to be the Week 1 starter and play all 16 games. Fitzpatrick has experienced nearly every roster situation an NFL quarterback can after playing for eight different teams across 16 seasons.

However, that doesn’t mean the journeyman player saw it coming when the Miami Dolphins benched him in favor of No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa during their Week 7 bye. Fitzpatrick said at the time that he was “shocked” by the decision. He was off to a promising start, completing 70.1% of his passes for 288.5 yards per game with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Miami was 3-3 on the year, having just won back-to-back games over the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets by a combined score of 67-17. Yet head coach Brian Flores made the call, sending Fitzpatrick to the bench so that Tagovailoa could get his first opportunity to start in the NFL.

“I tried to be very honest with my comments at that point,” Fitzpatrick said Thursday on the Sports Junkies. “I was very supportive of him. I also made it known that I was just disappointed in the decision because I wanted to be out there playing and it’s just one of those things that Coach [Brian] Flores, that’s what he decided was gonna be the best thing for the team whether that year or the future.”

Though neither Flores nor anyone else in the Dolphins’ organization has publicly admitted as much, Fitzpatrick saw the timing of the switch as evidence that the team had always planned for Tagovailoa to take over at that point in the season — regardless of what Fitzpatrick was doing.

“It happened during the bye week so I think the timing of it being the bye week was probably part of the plan all along,” Fitzpatrick said. “That was just something I worked through last year and tried to be the best teammate I could after that happened. Had a few opportunities to play after that and just had to try and stay ready.”

Once he became a free agent this offseason, Fitzpatrick prioritized signing with a team that would give him a legitimate chance to compete for the starting job. He saw that in Washington and more, signing a one-year deal with the team to firmly put the “heartbreaking” situation in Miami behind him.

