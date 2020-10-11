Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was very good and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was very bad as the Dolphins handed the 49ers a 43-17 beatdown today in San Francisco.

Fitzpatrick had an outstanding game, completing 22 of 28 passes for 350 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He did most of that in the first half, and by the fourth quarter he wasn’t passing at all, as the Dolphins were nursing an insurmountable lead.

Garoppolo was awful, going just 7-for-17 for 77 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He was pulled at halftime in favor of C.J. Beathard, who was only slightly better: 9-for-18 for 94 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions.

The 2-3 Dolphins probably won’t be a playoff team, but Fitzpatrick is playing well enough that there’s no rush to replace him with Tua Tagovailoa.

The 2-3 49ers also probably won’t be a playoff team, and that’s a major disappointment given that they were in the Super Bowl eight months ago. The 49ers expected to be a lot better — and expected Garoppolo to be a lot better.

Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins dominate the 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk