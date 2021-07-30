Ryan Fitzpatrick describes being sacked by Sean Taylor

Ryan Fitzpatrick entered the NFL all the way back in 2005 as a seventh-round pick of the St. Louis Rams. His first NFL start came on Dec. 4, 2005, against the Washington Football Team.

Fitzpatrick made his NFL debut the week before, coming off the bench to replace injured starter Jamie Martin, and led the Rams to a come-from-behind win over the Houston Texans.

Roaming Washington’s secondary that day was the late, great Sean Taylor. In that game, Taylor brought down Fitzpatrick for a sack in what would be a 24-9 Washington win.

Fitzpatrick met with the media on Thursday after practice and was asked about that game.

“I just saw a Sean Taylor jersey out there and flinched,” Fitzpatrick said. “He was obviously an incredible player. At that time, I probably didn’t know who sacked me because I was trying to figure out what I was in the huddle with. He was obviously a great player.”

LIVE: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick speaks to the media after Day 2 of camp https://t.co/9dHzLaGrFB — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) July 29, 2021

It was a cool moment in Fitzpatrick’s press conference, which certainly made plenty of longtime Washington fans smile.