Ryan Fitzpatrick confirms he’ll play in 2020

Ryan Fitzpatrick wasn’t definitive about his 2020 plans late in the regular season, but said that he didn’t expect a difficult decision about playing another year.

That decision has been made. Fitzpatrick told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that he plans to play a 16th season.

The Dolphins have already said that they “fully expect” Fitzpatrick back, so it seems that the quarterback will be in Miami for another year.

With that bit of housekeeping taken care of, the next step for the Dolphins will be to figure out who else will be on the depth chart. Josh Rosen remains on hand and many expect the Dolphins to take a quarterback early in this year’s draft.