If Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick resents rookie Tua Tagovailoa coming along to push him out of the starting job, he’s not showing it.

Instead, Fitzpatrick says he’s excited to work with Tagovailoa, which has already begun during video meetings, and he expects Tagovailoa to have a great career as the Dolphins’ franchise quarterback.

“We’ve been going over some of that stuff, and my mind and the process and how I think through it, right or wrong, just to provide some perspective,” Fitzpatrick said, via the Palm Beach Post. “I’m excited for him to be here. I loved watching him play in college. I think he’s going to be an awesome addition to the team for a long time.”

Tagovailoa said he’s hoping to create a good impression with his new teammates.

“Just creating relationships,” Tagovailoa said. “Maybe starting out with the quarterbacks and then working my way down to the linemen or starting with the linemen, but just creating relationships a little at a time. Especially during times like this, it’s hard, so I think that’d be best.”

It’s unknown at this point who the Dolphins’ Week One starting quarterback will be, but both of the candidates seem ready to work together.

Ryan Fitzpatrick calls Tua Tagovailoa an awesome addition for a long time originally appeared on Pro Football Talk