Ryan Fitzpatrick bringing 'FitzMagic' to Amazon as Thursday Night Football analyst

Ryan Fitzpatrick is bringing "FitzMagic" to the broadcast booth.

The journeyman quarterback – who retired earlier this month following 17 NFL seasons with nine different teams – is joining Amazon Prime Video as an analyst for Thursday Night Football.

“Although my playing career has come to an end, my love for football has not," Fitzpatrick said in a press release on Tuesday. "I’m excited to start this new chapter with Thursday Night Football and looking forward to sharing my unique experiences and perspectives with football fans.”

Fitzpatrick will join Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman on Amazon Prime's TNF pregame, halftime and postgame coverage. The 2022 TNF schedule will feature each of the nine teams Fitzpatrick played for during his NFL career: the Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets, Buccaneers, Dolphins and Commanders.

RYAN FITZPATRICK: NFL quarterback officially announces his retirement

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Get the latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thursdays are about to be Fitzmagical. 🧔‍♂️



Ryan Fitzpatrick is joining our Thursday Night Football team, only on @PrimeVideo!#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/A8g8k2cz30 — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) June 21, 2022

Fitzpatrick played two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams (2005-06) and two with the Cincinnati Bengals (2007-08) before his run as a four-year starter with the Buffalo Bills (2009-13). He spent a season each with the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans before a two-year stint with the New York Jets.

In his final five seasons, Fitzpatrick fought for playing time as a starter while nurturing quarterbacks Jameis Winston in two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-18) and Tua Tagovailoa in two seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2019-20). His final season, competing with Taylor Heinicke in Washington, was cut short after just one game due to a season-ending hip injury.

Story continues

“One of the great characters in the league, Ryan has been a fan favorite and a beloved teammate everywhere he’s gone over the last 17 seasons,” said Jared Stacy, Prime Video’s director of Global Live Sports Production. "We’re thrilled to now have him on our Thursday Night Football team and know our viewers will love seeing his sense of humor and intelligence on display every week."

Fitzpatrick, a seventh-round pick out of Harvard by the St. Louis Rams in 2005, confirmed his retirement on June 3 after texting his gratitude to former teammates for "the magical ride." Fitzpatrick ended his career with 34,990 passing yards and 223 passing touchdowns in 166 games played.

Contributing: Safid Deen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Amazon as Thursday Night Football analyst