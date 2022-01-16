Ryan Fitzpatrick braved cold with Bills mafia while shirtless in stands for blowout of Patriots

Ryan Fitzpatrick is technically still the Washington Football Team quarterback.

On Saturday, he was a member of the Bills mafia.

The 17-year journeyman who spent four seasons quarterbacking the Bills showed up for Buffalo's blowout of the New England Patriots. Photos of him with fans in the stands made the rounds on social media during the game.

But an image that surfaced Sunday morning shows why he's beloved in Buffalo despite never winning more than six games in a single season as the team's starter. Fitzpatrick joined the most diehard of Bills fans in braving the frigid temperatures without a shirt.

Yes. That’s a QB for another NFL franchise….shirtless at a Bills game. Your fan base could never. #BillsMafia



The temperature at kickoff on Saturday was 7 degrees. It only got colder as the night went on.

The Bills are facing another cold-weather locale for next week's divisional round — either at home against the Cincinnati Bengals or on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. Will Fitzpatrick make another appearance in the stands? If so, will he keep his shirt on?