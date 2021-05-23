Ryan Fitzpatrick can become first starting QB to lose to 31 different teams

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Three starting quarterbacks in NFL history have wins over all 32 NFL teams: Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning. Tom Brady will join that list if his Buccaneers beat the Patriots this season. And Aaron Rodgers could join the list too if he ends up on another team, and that team beats the Packers. But no quarterback has accomplished the feat of losing to all 32 teams.

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick can come the closest this season.

Fitzpatrick has lost to 28 different teams as a starting quarterback, according to Pro Football Reference. Of the four teams he hasn’t lost to, three are on Washington’s schedule this season: The Packers, Saints and Buccaneers. If Fitzpatrick loses to those three teams, he’ll have lost to an all-time record 31 NFL teams. (The Lions are the one team Fitzpatrick hasn’t lost to and won’t play this season.)

Although no starting quarterback has lost to 31 or 32 different teams, seven have lost to 30: Drew Bledsoe, Drew Brees, Brett Favre, Matt Hasselbeck, Jon Kitna, Carson Palmer and Alex Smith. One quarterback, Kerry Collins, has lost to 29 teams. But all of those quarterbacks are retired, so they can’t reach 31 losses like Fitzpatrick.

In addition to Fitzpatrick, the other quarterbacks who have lost to 28 different teams in their careers are Derek Carr, Jay Cutler, Joe Flacco, Jeff George, Eli Manning, Warren Moon, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan and Vinny Testaverde. Carr, Flacco, Roethlisberger and Ryan can still add to their totals, but none can reach 31 different teams this season like Fitzpatrick can: Ryan’s Falcons only play two of the four teams he hasn’t lost to, while Carr’s Raiders and Roethlisberger’s Steelers play one each. Flacco’s Eagles play two of the teams he hasn’t lost to, but he’s not expected to start this season, so Flacco is unlikely to add to his total.

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford have each lost to 27 different teams, but none of them can add more than three new losses this season, so none can catch Fitzpatrick.

In a strange way, losing to all 32 teams is a more difficult accomplishment than beating all 32 teams: Quarterbacks who lose a lot of games usually get benched or cut and don’t last long enough to lose to all 32 teams. It’s hard to keep a starting job for a long time while losing a lot of games. But Fitzpatrick has been a starter for eight different franchises, and Washington will be his ninth. He’s had an unusual career, and this year he can do something unprecedented in NFL history.

Ryan Fitzpatrick can become first starting QB to lose to 31 different teams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Patriots have had “internal discussions” about Julio Jones

    As the Falcons hope and wait for someone to emerge with an offer for the Julio Jones contract, multiple teams undoubtedly have worked mentally and verbally through the possibility. The Patriots, not shockingly, are one of them. Mike Giardi of NFL Media reports that the Patriots “have had internal discussions” about Jones. In a follow-up [more]

  • Jags sign fourth-round selection Jay Tufele

    Former USC DT Jay Tufele is officially under contract with the Jags.

  • Texans claim Geron Christian

    The Texans used the waiver wire to make another new addition to their roster on Friday. The agents for tackle Geron Christian announced that their client has been claimed off of waivers by the Texans. Christian was cut by the Washington Football Team on Thursday. Christian was a 2018 third-round pick in Washington and he [more]

  • COTA Xfinity results

    Here is how the field finished behind Kyle Busch in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas.

  • NFL Rumors: Patriots had 'internal discussions' about Julio Jones

    The Julio Jones to New England rumors are heating up as the Patriots reportedly have had "internal discussions" about trading for the Falcons' star wideout.

  • Report: Patriots had ‘internal discussions’ about Julio Jones trade

    While it's still tough for fans to accept, there's a very real possibility that wide receiver Julio Jones has played his last game as a member of the Falcons.

  • Former NFL quarterbacks and experts explain what makes Rams' Matthew Stafford great

    The L.A. Times' Sam Farmer opens his notebook and lets NFL greats and experts describe what makes new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford so great.

  • What do some NFL execs think of Aaron Rodgers’ trade value? It's more debatable than you might expect

    Six high-level front office executives spoke with Yahoo Sports about Rodgers' market, and three main points emerged.

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • Motor racing-Hamilton talks tough with Mercedes after Monaco let-down

    Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident. Verstappen qualified on the front row and could yet start on pole position if Ferrari's Charles Leclerc needs a new gearbox after crashing.

  • Hamilton unhappy after poor qualifying effort at Monaco

    Lewis Hamilton declined to publicly criticize Mercedes after a botched qualifying effort at the Monaco Grand Prix. Hamilton might have picked up a few spots on the starting grid but the seven-time Formula One champion was not able to finish his final qualifying lap because the session ended when pole-sitter Charles Leclerc crashed with 18 seconds remaining in Saturday's session. Hamilton felt Mercedes struggled with tires.

  • Super Golf League plans unravelling with big names poised to reject breakaway project

    Proposals for a golf Super League are seemingly unravelling with some of the top targets primed to announce they will not be signing up to the breakaway circuit. Telegraph Sport revealed earlier this month that players such as world No 1 Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose were being offered up to $50m up front to agree to a multi-year deal with Super Golf League, the Saudi-backed enterprise. The PGA Tour reacted to what it perceived as an existential threat by declaring that any rebels would face a lifetime ban. The European Tour quickly backed their US counterparts and here at the US PGA Championship earlier this week, Seth Waugh, the chief executive of the body that jointly runs the Ryder Cup, confirmed that they would be ineligible from the Ryder Cup, as well as this major. It is understood that the Masters would also bang the gates shut on any exiles. In light of all this, it was obviously a tense meeting when the player agents met with the Saudi negotiators in the vicinity here on Tuesday. Sources say they could not deliver the assurances that many in the room were seeking and it became clear that with the Tours willing to play hardball to protect their products it would end up in a legal fight. “That could take years to go through the courts and the pros and their teams realised it would be a big gamble that could result in them being cast into the wilderness until a definitive verdict came through,” an insider said. “Especially with the public kickback, it could be PR suicide.” With the issue dominating the conversation in the golf world, the PGA Tour is understandably keen for the named superstars to come out and state their intentions to remain with the status quo. Johnson’s agent, David Winkle, would not comment when asked by Telegraph Sport on Saturday to confirm or deny that the world No 1 would soon be expressing his decision to stick with the Tour, while Rose’s agent, Mark Steinberg, had not replied to a similar query at time of publication. Phil Mickelson has also been in the sights - with the joint halfway leader here apparently primed as the front man. Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson and Rickie Fowler were the others who showed an interest in the advances of the Saudis, who signalled that they meant business by buying a multi-million dollar house in Jupiter, Florida where so many of the game’s elite reside. Yet even if, as expected, the players issue their scripted withdrawals next week, the Saudis will not walk away. They will simply try another route to the top table. They have been in talks with the Asian Tour for the past month and with a huge sponsorship deal of up to $65 million per annum they could effectively take control of the male game’s third biggest circuit. They could do the same with the Sunshine Tour in Africa, the Australasian Tour, the Korean Tour and the Japan Tour. This would give the Saudis credibility and from there they could challenge the establishment from a less radical standpoint. This might be the end of the chapter, but perhaps not the whole story.

  • Ferrari's Leclerc takes pole for Monaco GP, Verstappen 2nd

    Charles Leclerc won the first pole for Ferrari since 2019 despite crashing with 18 seconds remaining to end Saturday qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix. Leclerc held the top spot at his home track until his Ferrari grazed a barrier to break a suspension piece. The 23-year-old Leclerc grew up in a flat overlooking the circuit that snakes around the picturesque principality.

  • Kevin Lee makes welterweight return at UFC 264 against Sean Brady

    Kevin Lee faces a stiff test in his return to welterweight against undefeated and ranked Sean Brady.

  • Manny Pacquiao to face Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas

    Pacquiao's first fight in two years is going to be a big one.

  • NBA betting: Lakers underdogs in Game 1; Can we trust the Knicks?

    Sunday's NBA picks against the spread.

  • Charles Barkley: NBA 'ain't got the balls' to suspend LeBron James for attending tequila event

    "Ain't no f***ing way LeBron James is going to be sitting out."

  • Tennis-Williams unlikely to equal slam record at Roland Garros, says coach

    Serena Williams is unlikely to win a record equalling 24th Grand slam title on the claycourts of Roland Garros, although her chance will come, the American's long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou told Reuters on Friday. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. The 39-year-old American has since reached four Grand Slam finals, but has failed to match Margaret Court's long-standing record.

  • Erin Blanchfield set for debut at UFC 266 vs. Sarah Alpar

    A flyweight fight is the latest addition to UFC 266.

  • Motor racing-Vettel laps Monaco with tears in his eyes

    The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.