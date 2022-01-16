Ryan Fitzpatrick attends Bills-Patriots Super Wildcard game with kids

Fitzpatrick, kids sit with fans to watch Bills-Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL Super Wildcard weekend is off and running, with the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs.

During the Bills lopsided win over the New England Patriots, there was a Ryan Fitzpatrick sighting at Highmark Stadium. The Washington Football Team quarterback was with his kids taking in the Bills-Patriots game and was sitting outside with the fans rather than in the suites.

Sitting outside with the fans already makes Fitzpatrick a man of the people, but considering the weather in Buffalo was in the single digits, the 39-year-old sat in the cold alongside freezing Bills fans watching the team thump the Patriots 47-17.

Fitzpatrick missed most of the 2021 season for the Washington Football Team with a hip injury. He entered the season as the franchise's starting quarterback, hoping to stablize the position for at least one season. He attempted six passes in Week 1 before he got taken out of the game following a tough hit against the Los Angeles Chargers. Taylor Heinicke filled in for him from that point on with sproadic showings of Kyle Allen.

It was reported that the QB - who only signed a one-year deal with Washington - underwent surgery to his hip in December.

Fitzpatrick spent four seasons in Western New York, so there's a connection between the player and fans. Throughout the nine NFL franchises Fitzpatrick has played with, he has always been a fan favorite. That was no different when he huddled with the thousands of Buffalonians to watch the biggest home playoff victory for the team in decades.