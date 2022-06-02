Ryan Fitzpatrick announces retirement after 17 NFL seasons
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick announces retirement after 17 NFL seasons. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick announces retirement after 17 NFL seasons. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring after an incredible NFL journey
Why were obituaries for Marion Barber, Dwayne Haskins, and Marty Schottenheimer so unfeeling? We must understand life beyond the field.
The Houston Texans have signed former Alabama linebacker Christian Harris, their third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
Michael Sam will play for the Dragons when they kick off the European League of Football season on Sunday.
Frank Reich likes what he's seen from his young WR room, but the Colts don't have anybody proven outside of Michael Pittman Jr.
Steph Curry might be the freshest player in the NBA Finals, all thanks to Smart.
The brother of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr presumably knows a thing or two about the dynamics in Las Vegas. So when David Carr says something about the Raiders, it makes sense to listen. Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of The Rich Eisen Show, David Carr said that the trade that brought Packers receiver Davante Adams to [more]
The 23 lawsuits pending against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson represent, for the most part, a contest of conflicting versions of events that transpired during massage sessions. There’s one witness, however, whose testimony potentially will support the argument that Watson had a habit of securing massages with the goal of having them become something more than [more]
Pittsburgh needs to get a veteran defensive lineman before the start of training camp.
The Browns parted ways with receiver Odell Beckham Jr. months ago. The Browns still have not traded or released quarterback Baker Mayfield. A pair of Browns defensive players recently addressed both players, and the dynamic that emerged between them in 2021. “Odell’s gotta be one of the best teammates that I’ve had,” linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah [more]
The 49ers have not said whether they expect center Alex Mack will return to the club for the 2022 season.
The Russian player has been called out over the questionable moment in her French Open quarter-final.
Danny Woodhead had a hilarious response to Bill Belichick's well-wishes.
Dustin Johnson's willingness to act as the whale for the Saudi sportswashing effort is unsurprising.
The Bengals were trying to upgrade the defense on the waiver wire.
Hall of Famer Charles Barkley seems to think the hire in L.A. isn’t going to move the needle.
The Vikings were down two receivers due to injuries during organized team activities, and suddenly free-agent receiver Albert Wilson's phone lit up. Wilson, who turns 30 in July, signed a one-year deal with the Vikings on Wednesday, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Hours later, Wilson was on the practice fields behind TCO Performance Center watching the offense as receivers coach Keenan ...
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett spoke about Deshaun Watson's arrival for the first time: "I’m not the judge, I’m not the jury or the executioner."
The 49ers held their second open practice of OTAs with no surprises in attendance.
June 1 could add to the free agent pool; plus who's fighting for a roster spot, and Leighton Vander Esch gets real-life cowboy lessons. | From @ToddBrock24f7