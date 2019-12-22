Ryan Fitzpatrick has 252 passing yards, three TDs as Dolphins lead 21-6

So much for all those questions about why Josh Rosen isn’t playing. Ryan Fitzpatrick answered why he is playing.

Fitzpatrick completed 18 of 30 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He also has a team-leading 14 rushing yards.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Dolphins have four receivers with at least 41 yards led by DeVante Parker‘s 77 yards and a touchdown on three catches.

The Dolphins scored on touchdown drives of 75, 75 and 87 yards, giving them a 21-6 lead over the Bengals.

Cincinnati is playing like the worst team in the league, managing only 125 yards and Randy Bullock field goals of 20 and 57 yards.

Andy Dalton has completed 10 of 18 passes for 102 yards.