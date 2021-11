KCRA - Sacramento Videos

One person was killed Saturday after their vehicle struck a tree and caught fire in Gold River, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Officials said the person who died was the solo occupant of the passenger van. The fire has since been extinguished, Sac Metro Fire said. Two of the northbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at Trinity River Drive/Gold Express Drive are closed due to the crash. It’s unknown when the lanes will reopen. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.