Ryan Dunn: NBA draft scouting report and intel

2003 | 6’8 | 7’1 WS | 208 LBS

Team: Virginia

Best aggregate mock draft rank: 13 / Worst rank: NR

2023-24 stats:

In 2023-24, Dunn averaged 8.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 54.8 percent from the field, 20.0 percent from three, and 53.2 percent from the foul line.

Strengths:

* Outstanding size at 6-foot-8 with a near 7-foot wingspan

* Elite defender, regarded as the best in both the draft class and college basketball

* Versatile defender capable of guarding positions one through five

* Generates steals and blocks at a high rate, excels as a weakside rim protector

* Active in transition, hustles, dives for loose balls, and contributes on the offensive glass

* Solid rebounder for his position, sharp cutter, and effective finisher around the rim

Weaknesses:

* Limited offensive skill set, lacks contribution on-ball and struggles with shooting, driving, passing, and screening

* Inconsistent jumper, low shooting efficiency from beyond the arc and at the free-throw line

* Needs to add muscle to effectively guard bigger players in the post

* Lacks great instincts as a passer and playmaker on offense

Scotto's draft notes:

“Dunn is probably going to be close to a lottery pick or right outside of it,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “I’d say he’s the most versatile defender in college basketball. The offense is a little bit behind, the shooting most notably. He’s got to be able to at least make corner threes when he gets into the league. I think it’s a touch issue. He sees the game. He’s just sped up a lot. He plays with a lot of energy and doesn’t always know how to suppress it at times. Offensively, he cuts, screens, and dives well. He can catch lobs. He can pass a little bit, especially in a short roll situation or if he’s catching it on the run and making the right read. He’s got to develop more on-the-ball stuff and his shooting.”

“I think Dunn will go in around the 20 range,” another NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He’s a defensive-minded player. He’s a little difficult to project offensively. He needs to look at the basket more and increase his range and confidence. Defensively, he’s got that part of the court figured out.”

