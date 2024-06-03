Ryan Dunn 2024 NBA Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Knicks' potential target

After multiple spot-on draft selections in 2020 and 2021 set the Knicks up for their best stretch in recent franchise history, New York should look to recreate that success this year. They have back-to-back late first-round picks at No. 24 and 25, plus the 38th overall pick, and have been relatively inactive in the past two drafts.

Let’s take a look at some of the pros and cons of the Knicks potential draft picks, starting first with Virginia’s Ryan Dunn.

The case for drafting Dunn

Dunn is a 21-year-old second-year, 6-foot-8, 214-pound guard that is being touted as one of the best defenders of his class. He boasts a 7-foot-1 wingspan, along with the instincts, IQ and athleticism you hope for out of a lockdown wing.

He was extremely active on that side of the floor his sophomore year, recording 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals in just 27.5 minutes per game. Dunn knows how to pick his spots though, rarely sacrificing positioning to make a play and only picking up 2.1 fouls a night.

He’s comfortable on the perimeter chasing small guards all the way down to bodying bigs in the paint. He definitely gives up some weight there, but his length and fundamentals suggest he can bulk up and become a true 1-5 defensive weapon.

There are pluses beyond the elite defense too. His frame and athleticism allows him to benefit his team in unusual ways for a swingman.

First, he’s an impact player on the glass, grabbing 6.9 boards a game including 2.2 offensive rebounds. That’s another way he fits nicely with New York, as they value the possession battle highly and Dunn can use his athleticism to create havoc there.

Offensively he plays well within himself, knows what his role is and doesn’t step out of it to the detriment of the team. That immediately sets him up to mesh with a contending team that won’t be feeding him shots.

His offense mostly comes via cuts, straight-line drives and transition. He’s a solid leaper and finisher that would make for a lob threat New York doesn’t have outside of Mitchell Robinson.

But Dunn’s main selling point is securing a defender with Herb Jones/OG Anunoby potential and betting on the offensive upside to follow. If you’re going to develop a prospect while trying to compete, might as well get one that head coach Tom Thibodeau will gush over.

The case against drafting Dunn

If Dunn’s offensive repertoire sounded limited, it’s because it is. His jump-shooting may never evolve into anything real, with career numbers of 52-for-99 from the free throw stripe and 12-for-51 from three.

Dunn’s form isn’t too bad, but even the easiest looks are a struggle for him. Opponents were happy to give him deep looks, and he’s a generally passive scorer, averaging just 8.1 points on 6.1 shots a game.

There are a handful of clips of Dunn showing some kind of self-creation ability, but not enough to draw any real conclusions from. He’s primarily going to be an off-ball player, and has enough handle to attack open lanes, but anything beyond is a projection.

The Knicks would have to be very optimistic about their chances of crafting a playable offensive player out of Dunn, because today’s NBA is not kind to non-shooting wings. Given the few chances he’s likely to get during this title hunt, maybe a more refined and developed prospect would better suit New York.