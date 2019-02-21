Will Ryan Donato become next young Bruins player traded away too soon? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Bruins sure are hoping Ryan Donato doesn't join the lengthy list of talented young players the team traded away too soon.

The B's traded the 22-year-old forward and a fifth-round draft pick to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Charlie Coyle on Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Donato has a lot of potential but didn't make a strong enough impact to earn a consistent role at the NHL level this season. The B's used him to acquire a player in Coyle who will contribute more to Boston's cause right now. Five years from now could be a different story, however.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.