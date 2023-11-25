What is Ryan Day's record vs. Michigan? Ohio State coach drops another game vs. Wolverines

Across his five seasons as Ohio State, Ryan Day has no shortage of accomplishments.

The Buckeyes’ coach is 56-7 with two Big Ten championships and three College Football Playoff appearances. There’s one all-important measurement, though, by which he is increasingly starting to fall short: beating Michigan.

With the No. 2 Buckeyes losing 30-24 vs. the third-ranked Wolverines Saturday at Michigan Stadium in a game with immense playoff implications, Day’s record against "that team up North" has once again become a topic of intense and frequent discussion.

Ohio State coaches are measured just as much by success against the Wolverines as they are conference and even national championships.

REQUIRED READING: Ohio State loses third-straight vs Michigan | Follow OSU vs. UM 2023 live here

So how, has Day fared? Here's a look at his record vs. Michigan:

How many times has Ryan Day beaten Michigan?

Day has just one victory against the Wolverines, which came in 2019.

Ryan Day record vs. Michigan

After the Buckeyes' 30-24 loss Saturday in Ann Arbor, Day is 1-3 against Michigan in his time as Ohio State’s head coach.

Day initially continued the success of his predecessor, Urban Meyer, in the rivalry. His Buckeyes won in 2019 with a score of 56-27. The next season saw "The Game" canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following that, the Buckeyes lost back-to-back games, both by double digits, before falling again on Saturday. The first two defeats cost them a chance to compete in the Big Ten championship game and, in 2021, it ultimately eliminated them from the playoff. This season, the loss — Ohio State's first of the season — may again keep it out of the four-team playoff field.

Prior to Saturday, no Ohio State coach since John Cooper in 1995-97 had lost three-consecutive games against the Wolverines.

Of Day's seven losses at Ohio State, three have come against Michigan.

Ryan Day record vs. Jim Harbaugh

Day is 1-2 against Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, though his record was unaffected by Saturday's finish. With Harbaugh suspended by the Big Ten for Saturday’s game, Day faced off against Michigan interim head coach Sherrone Moore, giving him an 0-1 record against Moore.

Ryan Day salary, contract details

Day is earning $10.27 million this season, according to USA TODAY’s coaches salary database. That figure ranks him fourth among all FBS coaches and first in the Big Ten.

Day received a pay increase for this season, with Ohio State giving him a 5.25% bump in compensation with an increase in his media payouts. In September 2022, Day signed a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2028 season.

How old is Ryan Day?

Day is 44 years old. He was just 39 years old when he was hired as the Buckeyes’ head coach in December 2018.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: OSU vs. Michigan record under Ryan Day: Buckeyes coach 1-3 in 'The Game'