Ryan Day, Urban Meyer given 100/1 odds to be named next Michigan head coach

After Jim Harbaugh's departure to the Los Angeles Chargers, the betting odds for Michigan's next head football coach heavily favor Sherrone Moore.

The Michigan offensive coordinator led the Wolverines to four wins in Harbaugh's absence, including each of Michigan's final three wins of the 2023 regular season against Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State.

According to BetOnline, Moore's odds to become the next Michigan head coach are at 1/7, with Kansas coach Lance Leipold (6/1), LSU coach Brian Kelly (10/1) and Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck (10/1) carrying the next best odds.

But BetOnline doesn't stop there.

According to their latest odds, Ohio State coach Ryan Day has 100/1 odds to be named as Michigan's next football coach. Day's odds are the same as former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, along with former Seattle Seahawks and Southern California coach Pete Carroll.

Ryan Day record vs. Michigan

Ohio State coach Ryan Day, right, shakes the hand of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh after the Buckeyes won 56-27 in 2019.

In five seasons as Ohio State's football coach, Day has faced Michigan four times.

After starting his tenure with a 56-27 win against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor in 2019, Day's teams are winless against Michigan in the past three meetings. In those games, Ohio State has been outscored 117-74.

Urban Meyer record vs. Michigan

Meyer had a bit more success against the Wolverines.

In seven meetings against Michigan, Meyer's Ohio State teams never lost, beating the Wolverines by an average of more than 12 points, including four double-digit victories.

Meyer is one of four Michigan or Ohio State coaches to have never lost to the team's rival including Michigan coach Gustave Ferbert, Michigan coach George Little and Moore.

When is Michigan vs. Ohio State 2024?

Michigan will host Ohio State in Ann Arbor Nov. 30.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ryan Day, Urban Meyer given 100/1 odds to become next Michigan coach