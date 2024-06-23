Ryan Day updates quarterback competition

It’s one of the biggest questions for the Ohio State football team as we head into summer and count down the days before preseason camp, and ultimately, the beginning of the 2024 season, one in which the Buckeyes look loaded and ready to make a run at some pretty special things.

Who will be the starting quarterback for this year’s version of trhe Ohio State Buckeyes?

Day has gone on record to state that he’d like to have a starter named before things get too far along, but so far, no news has come out despite most people believing it will be incoming Kansas State transfer, Will Howard.

The Ohio State head coach did hold a press conference last week and inquiring football minds wanted to know where things stand with the competition for the gunslinger of the offense. Despite the unscheduled press conference, Day was non-committal on where things stand in the quarterback room when asked about it.

“Really no update,” Day said. “We’ve really been busy here in June. June’s been busy in recruiting, but also with our team. To say coming out of the spring and where we are right now that there is a lot of movement at any position wouldn’t be accurate. We’ll work hard, and there will be a lot of progress made with Mick in the weightroom, but we won’t really know much until we get into the preseason.”

So there you have it. The news on the quarterback battle on the banks of the Olentangy is that there’s really no news. However, we feel pretty confident that the pecking order is probably Howard, then Devin Brown, then Julian Sayin’. But hey, that’s unofficial and when we hear more coming out of the Woody, we’ll let you know.

