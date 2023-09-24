Ryan Day has unhinged postgame interview after Notre Dame game

Some people win with grace, and then there’s Ryan Day.

The Ohio State head coach decided that after his team scored the game-winning touchdown with a second remaining to go on the offensive, launching all of his negative energy at former Notre Dame iconic head coach Lou Holtz. But it appears Day had something else on his mind.

As Day vehemently denounced Holtz, he said his team is in fact tough and physical before noting they’ve had one bad half in the past few years. Well, you can guess which one he’s talking about — or, which one of two.

Since Michigan football beat Ohio State the past two years, Day has had something of a personality crisis. After being out-physicaled by the Wolverines in 2021, he tried to prove in 2022 that the glitch was fixed. But Michigan did it again in the second half of 2022.

Here’s Day’s full postgame interview:

Ryan Day never doubted his team's toughness. pic.twitter.com/bPfyp1CvqA — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 24, 2023

And of course, the internet had some fun afterward. Take a look:

Noah Neidlinger

Ryan Day the rest of the season leading up to the Michigan game: pic.twitter.com/CUVeXgebQz — Noah Neidlinger (@candor_for_sale) September 24, 2023

No Context College Football

how Ryan Day feels after calling out an 86 year old pic.twitter.com/FvhmSFuEdE — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 24, 2023

was your first thought after winning that game in such spectacular fashion to call out an 86 year old man? Ryan Day: pic.twitter.com/USe0QbMyG4 — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) September 24, 2023

The Wolverine’s Clayton Sayfie

I actually can’t believe what I just saw from Ryan Day From “we’re gonna hang 100” to “we had one bad half” pic.twitter.com/IerVyVKCOP — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) September 24, 2023

Serena Rabie

ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Here’s what Lou Holtz said on @PatMcAfeeShow that Ryan Day angrily referred to after Ohio St. beat Notre Dame: pic.twitter.com/r1Ju4pwl00 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2023

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy

Ryan Day is projecting. Just because Michigan bullies you every year no reason to lash out — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 24, 2023

Scott Bell

Ryan Day confirmed clown — Scott Bell (@sbell021) September 24, 2023

MGoBlog’s Bryan MacKenzie

Ryan Day thinks he sounds like Deion. Ryan Day actually sounds like an Aggie Yell leader. — Bryan Mac (@Bry_Mac) September 24, 2023

The Wolverine’s Anthony Broome

Ryan Day screaming about toughness after stuffing a dainty 86-year-old man in a locker in the postgame interview — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) September 24, 2023

UM vs. Everyone

“We had one bad half” -Ryan Day pic.twitter.com/xMlx1GVEEo — Colston Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) September 24, 2023

Jack Williams

Jim Harbaugh passes his interviews off to his players, Ryan Day uses that time to threaten the elderly — Jack Willia〽️s (@jackwilly83) September 24, 2023

LG

If that Ryan Day interview went any longer, the next thing he would have said was “I told you guys I wasn’t born on 3rd base.” — LG (@LGhail) September 24, 2023

Jim Weber

I like how everyone told Ryan Day he needs to coach with more fire and now he just sounds like a raving lunatic, LOL. pic.twitter.com/tuL0TWUhDD — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) September 24, 2023

Captain Cons

Lou Holtz gets trotted out for a fun segment on a pregame show and makes some silly statements Ryan Day: pic.twitter.com/4QG31P8uSs — Cons (@CaptainCons) September 24, 2023

Steve Deace

Ryan Day goes full Stuart Smalley. “We’re tough enough. We’re physical enough. And doggone it, Ohio likes me.” — MichiganPodcast (@MichiganPodcast) September 24, 2023

Woodward Sports Network

Ryan Day is as soft as Charmin pic.twitter.com/6Gc9k47sS2 — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) September 24, 2023

247Sports’ Steve Lorenz

Wasn’t sure if Michigan was in OSU’s heads until 30 seconds ago. — Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) September 24, 2023

Your author

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire