Advertisement

Ryan Day has unhinged postgame interview after Notre Dame game

Isaiah Hole
·3 min read
2

Some people win with grace, and then there’s Ryan Day.

The Ohio State head coach decided that after his team scored the game-winning touchdown with a second remaining to go on the offensive, launching all of his negative energy at former Notre Dame iconic head coach Lou Holtz. But it appears Day had something else on his mind.

As Day vehemently denounced Holtz, he said his team is in fact tough and physical before noting they’ve had one bad half in the past few years. Well, you can guess which one he’s talking about — or, which one of two.

Since Michigan football beat Ohio State the past two years, Day has had something of a personality crisis. After being out-physicaled by the Wolverines in 2021, he tried to prove in 2022 that the glitch was fixed. But Michigan did it again in the second half of 2022.

Here’s Day’s full postgame interview:

And of course, the internet had some fun afterward. Take a look:

Noah Neidlinger

No Context College Football

 

The Wolverine’s Clayton Sayfie

Serena Rabie

ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy

Scott Bell

MGoBlog’s Bryan MacKenzie

The Wolverine’s Anthony Broome

UM vs. Everyone

Jack Williams

LG

Jim Weber

Captain Cons

Steve Deace

Woodward Sports Network

247Sports’ Steve Lorenz

Your author

 

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire