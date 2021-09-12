Ryan Day talks loss to Oregon

Ohio State is licking its wounds after being beaten up by the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. The Buckeyes now have no room for error if they plan on still making their way into the College Football Playoff.

The Big Ten is obviously still up for grabs with Ohio State still 1-0 in the league, but without fixing the defensive woes we’ve seen the first couple of games, especially in stopping the run, that might evaporate as well.

Head coach Ryan Day met with the media after the game to face the music and was very disappointed in his team in several areas. Head on over to OhioStateBuckeyes.com and watch Day answer a lot of questions about the defense, but also credit Oregon.

Ohio State will now prepare to bounce back as it faces Tulsa next Saturday.

Related