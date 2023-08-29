Ryan Day says Ohio State QB battle to continue, Kyle McCord to start vs. Indiana

Ryan Day said Tuesday that Kyle McCord will start at quarterback for Ohio State in Saturday’s season opener at Indiana, but the quarterback competition has not necessarily been settled for good. Devin Brown will also play meaningful snaps Saturday, Day said.

"Kyle has done a great job over the last two weeks of showing consistency," Day said. "He's played very well in practice. But Devin has also shown throughout the body of the preseason that he deserves to play. We have confidence in both of them.

"I think that's significant that we have two guys that we feel confident playing in the game. This is a little bit uncharted territory for me, but you just go on what you see every day in practice."

McCord, a junior, and Brown, a redshirt freshman, have been in a protracted battle to succeed C.J. Stroud as the Buckeyes’ quarterback.

"It's not a sizable gap, but it's enough to be named the starter," Day said.

McCord was perceived to be a slight favorite to win the job because of his experience. This is his third year in the program, and he started as a freshman against Akron when Stroud was sidelined because of a shoulder injury.

McCord completed 13 of 18 passes for 319 yards in that 59-7 victory. In his OSU career, the five-star recruit from St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia has completed 41 of 58 passes for 606 yards. McCord has thrown three touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Brown played in only two games last year and didn’t attempt a pass in 15 snaps.

But Brown pushed McCord throughout the spring until Brown broke a finger on his throwing hand the last week of spring practice. He resumed throwing about one month later.

Throughout training camp, Day said that neither quarterback had the edge in the competition for long. Every time one would assert himself, Day said last week, the other would quickly catch up.

Ohio State quarterbacks Kyle McCord (6) and Devin Brown (33) are competing to replace C.J. Stroud.

Ohio State’s early schedule is conducive to allowing both quarterbacks an opportunity for extended playing time. Unlike last year, when OSU opened its season against Notre Dame, the Buckeyes will be prohibitive favorites in their first three games before traveling to South Bend, Indiana, for the rematch against the Fighting Irish.

Ohio State is a 30-point favorite against Indiana.

