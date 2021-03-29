Ryan Day says Justin Fields “checks all the boxes” as an NFL prospect

Justin Fields is expected to hear his name in the first round of the NFL draft. The only question is: How high in the first round the Ohio State quarterback will go?

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and BYU quarterback Zach Wilson are likely go in the first two choices. The 49ers traded up to No. 3 overall presumably to draft a quarterback.

Alabama’s Mac Jones and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance also are projected as first-round choices. But the order Fields, Jones and Lance go remains to be seen.

A day before Ohio State’s pro day, coach Ryan Day put in a good word for his former quarterback. Day said Fields “checks all the boxes” as a pro prospect.

“Whatever they teach in terms of a scheme, he’s going to pick that up very, very quickly,” Day said Monday, via ESPN. “And he’s very, very competitive. So when you combine the talent, the size, the arm strength, his competitiveness, his toughness, his intelligence, it kind of checks all the boxes. If you were trying to design a quarterback, to me, Justin fits that prototype.”

Fields passed for 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his two seasons as the Buckeyes’ starter after transferring from Georgia.

Ohio State didn’t have a quarterback drafted in the first round between Art Schlichter in 1982 and Dwayne Haskins in 2019, but now will have a second first-round quarterback in three drafts.

“Whether he’s ready-made to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, that’s up to them,” Day said. “Every team has to make their own decision. But I know this: Everything you invest in that kid, you’re going to get back. It’s just a matter of the fit.

“Someone’s going to take a shot at him here early in the draft, and they’re going to have a franchise quarterback for a long time.”

