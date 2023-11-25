What Ryan Day said after Michigan football beat Ohio State for third time in a row

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — First, it was the Big Ten better make a mercy rule because Ohio State was going to hang 100 on Michigan. Then, they waited 365 days while the coaching staff worked in silence due to all of the insults hurled their way. Then it was ‘Michigan cheated.’

Any way you put it, Michigan football has now beaten Ohio State three years in a row and will go to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game.

After the game, head coach Ryan Day was perplexed, seemingly unable to make sense of it all. He spoke to the media, taking numerous questions about the loss. Here is everything he had to say.

The last play, Rod Moore's interception

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Yeah they were in a zone coverage and we needed a touchdown there, I think right inside of 30 seconds. And then they were in deep coverage there so I’m not sure even if he hadn’t gotten hit what would have happened there.

How he feels

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Just sick. The fact that we came up short in this game — the whole year for it and we came up short so — um, yeah.

Not going for it on fourth down in the first half

Photo: Isaiah Hole

I felt like at 52 yards, it was worth a field goal there. If you don’t get it (it’s) fourth-and-2, fourth-and-3. Somewhere in there. You had no points and I felt like it was it was worth the opportunity to kick the field goal at least if we come up short there then — went down so like that was the right move.

And then early in the game around midfield, just don’t want to give them any momentum. Felt like we could pin them down and play defense. I felt that we’re playing pretty good early on.

Did he get an explanation on Roman Wilson's touchdown catch?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Yeah, I was told that it was called on the field a touchdown and because of that it was upheld. I didn’t quite understand exactly how that was, but that’s what they said.

On Michigan going on a seven-minute drive late

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Yeah, they did a nice job running the ball and hanging on at the end, they ended up giving our offense a chance to win. But too much time off the clock there. We gotta get a stop and get off the field.

On Kyle McCord vs. Michigan

Photo: Isaiah Hole

In this game, you got to win the rushing yards and you got to win the turnover battle. We did neither of those things. So, if we’re not, that’s not going to happen, we’re not gonna win this game.

What did he say to the team after the game?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

I tried to keep what we talk about in the locker room to ourselves, but we’re all disappointed. We know what this game means to so many people and so to come up short is certainly crushing — not only just because you invest your whole year in it, we know at Ohio State what this game means. And so there’s a locker room in there, it’s devastated. And it wasn’t a lack of effort. But again, we didn’t win the rushing yards, we din’t win the turnover battle. So you’re not gonna win the game.

Michigan's run game

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Yeah, I felt like they were able to establish the run a little bit there and kept the rhythm going. I felt like that happens a lot in games like this, you kind of go back and forth a little bit in the second half. So that was fairly normal. I felt like the guys were doing a good job early on in the game, but ultimately comes down to getting stops and finishing drives.

Why wasn't he able to get traction in the run game?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

I think there was some traction for sure. Yeah. I mean, there was certainly one drive in particular, I felt like we were really rocking off the ball. And we were doing a good job. I don’t know ultimately what the final numbers were. But I feel like when you go into this game, you gotta win rushing yards, and it didn’t happen. You know, I don’t know what the final numbers were. They had more than we did. And that’s a big part of controlling the game. Certainly has to do with the last couple of drives and then also the internal battle. Like to say it’s more than that, but I’m not sure it is.

What happened on the Kyle McCord interception to begin the game?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Not a good start and you want to have a quick start. Nice play, Johnson jumped inside on slant and it made a nice play. I have to see it on film but he’s playing inside leverage there. And, Kyle I think just kind of fired in there and on a slant play. It’s a bang, bang, play and then so have to look at the film and find out exactly what took place on the play. But that’s what I saw from my vantage point. That was the communication that we had on the sideline.

Michigan had trick plays, Ohio State did not

Photo: Isaiah Hole

I felt like we had some good stuff. I felt like we’ve kind of gotten a little bit of rhythm there in the second half. I thought some of the runs really hit. I thought a couple of explosive plays. I don’t know what the explosive play breakdown was. That’s usually something we figure out afterwards. But I thought we were fairly explosive. Because that is a big factor in this game as well. So I have to look and see. But I thought when you look at it, how do you create explosives? I felt like that part we were doing a pretty decent job on offense.

Kyle McCord being under pressure

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Yeah, we’ll have to have to watch it. Sometimes you get out of these games and try to figure it out. I think there were some good things in terms of moving guys. And a couple of those drives were pretty good. I thought some of the protection was good. But like I said, not consistent enough.

Why go for a field goal late in the first half?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Yeah, and they asked it before. I think was fourth-and-two or at least a long two, maybe three. I felt like at that point, we were we had an opportunity to kick — it was a 52-yarder. And I felt like that was probably the right thing to do if we can get three points coming out of the half, especially starting the ball on the two-yard line was probably the right move. If you make it, you feel great. If you don’t, you don’t. We missed it. So certainly, we’ll second guess everything. But, if you don’t convert on that fourth-and-3, and you don’t get anything. So I felt like at that time, that was the right move.

Is Ohio State still a playoff team?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

I haven’t even thought that far, Pat. Just playing in this game, everything is so focused on this game. Yeah, I’d have to kind of process that.

We have a very good team. We came up short today, and it’s devastating. But I believe in our players, I think we have a veteran team. I think we have a team that’s solid in all three phases. And, I’d have to kind of see what else is out there. Honestly, I’ve just been so focused on this game. I appreciate the question. I just don’t have a great answer for you right now. But I do believe that this team can play with anybody in the country.

The past two years, he's been trying to avenge the previous year. It didn't happen this time, again.

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

I mean, again, it’s just after the game. So it’s hard to start thinking about all that. Just trying to process the game right now. And then we’ll go from there.

More on going for the (missed) field goal

Photo: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

So if you go for it on fourth down and don’t get it, you missed the ball. So I thought at that time, the best thing to do is the call off, to decide to go for a field gaol. So whether it was the end of that half, or if it was eight minutes to go in the second quarter, I would have made the decision to kick a field goal. So I just wanted the clock to run down so we’re out of the half. So whether there was 30 seconds on the clock and a half or not, the decision was made to make a field goal and I felt like might as well run it down and then make that the last play and a half.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire