Carlos Locklyn introduces himself to Buckeye nation as spring game approaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes’ newest coach addressed the media for the first time on Wednesday as the spring football game approaches.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was joined by new running backs coach Carlos Locklyn for a news conference on Wednesday at noon. The former Oregon running backs coach was hired by Ohio State on April 1 after the departure of Tony Alford, who was hired at Michigan to coach the same position.

Locklyn spent two seasons in Eugene with the Ducks and has also been on coaching staffs at Western Kentucky, Memphis, and Florida State.

“It was an absolute slam dunk,” exclaimed Day. “He already in a short period of time brought in an edge and a toughness and an aggressiveness that I think is going to be excellent.”

Locklyn will coach a running backs room that Ryan Day called “the best in the country,” that includes TreVeyon Henderson and new transfer Quinshon Judkins from Ole Miss. When he addressed the media on Wednesday, he emphasized his excitement of being in Columbus.

“This has been a journey,” said Locklyn. “I have to pinch myself every morning that I am here in Columbus at Ohio State. I am excited just by being here.” He said when he got the text from Day about the opportunity, it was like he was a kid at Christmas.

Locklyn and his star running backs are among many Ohio State players fans will watch during Saturday’s spring intrasquad exhibition game. Day said the game will start without tackling to the ground and eventually transition to tackling resuming.

Fans will also have a keen eye on new transfers that will play in scarlet and grey for the first time. New quarterback Will Howard looks to show off his experience as the favorite for the starting job but Day said no one has taken the edge quite yet as the clear starter.

“I don’t think we have narrowed it down,” said Day. “Each guy brings either an experience or a skillset that is different from the others. The good news is they all can move and that has certainly made an impact on the run game.”

Another new Buckeye QB that will feature for Saturday’s exhibition will be Julian Sayin, who transferred to Ohio State from Alabama and was ranked as one of the top prospects in the 2024 class.

