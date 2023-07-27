Ryan Day remains coy on Ohio State quarterback situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has a decision to make at the quarterback position this fall, but he hasn’t revealed his cards just yet.

Junior Kyle McCord and redshirt freshman Devin Brown are in all likelihood the two main contenders for that job, but redshirt senior Tristan Gebbia and freshman Lincoln Kienholz all drew praise from Day as he spoke to media in Indianapolis on Wednesday.

McCord has appeared in 12 games for Ohio State, going 41-for-58 for 606 yards and three touchdowns in those contests.

Brown has appeared in two games but has only touched the ball once, with one rushing yard for the Buckeyes.

Gebbia transferred into the program from Oregon State, where he appeared in 12 games for the Beavers. He is 128-for-200 in his career, with 1,250 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions to his credit.

Day was asked during his first press conference whether he had made a decision at quarterback, and he ran through the list of all his quarterbacks in Columbus.

“Lincoln has stepped in and we’ve been very impressed with just his approach. He’s very athletic, he’s learning. He’s got a long way to go,” Day said. “Tristan has done a great job…being a guy who wants to be a coach, but he’s taken those guys under his wings, understands the offense now at a high level. He’s going to provide depth for us.”

He also praised both McCord and Brown, but didn’t tip his pitch on which quarterback will be under center this fall.

“Then you have Devin and Kyle. They both had very good summers. They both have shown leadership. Mick has really put them in situations to do that. Now it’s going to be time to go put it on the field,” he said.

Ohio State will begin their summer training camp next month, and Day is optimistic that the team will determine in short order which quarterback they’ll use in their opening game against Indiana.

“We obviously would like for someone to emerge here quickly. We’ll kind of have to see once we get on the field,” he said.