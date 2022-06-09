Ryan Day relives glory days with recruits at Ohio State camp

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is pretty good at what he does. Some might even say that he is helping revolutionize the game with his pass-happy offensive schemes. If you were to go back in the archives, you’d also find that Day was a pretty good quarterback himself.

Day was the signal-caller while on the football team at the University of New Hampshire. According to the UNH athletic website, he left his name all over the Wildcats’ record books including career marks in completions with 653, touchdown passes with 53, completion percentage at 59.9%, and total offense with 8,492 yards.

You may also remember that former Oregon head coach, and current UCLA head coach, Chip Kelly, was the offensive coordinator at New Hampshire during Day’s career at UNH.

Check out Day tossing dimes to recruits at the Ohio State camp earlier this week.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day out here reliving his quarterback glory days with some throws at today’s camp. pic.twitter.com/YVJQOhLhb0 — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) June 7, 2022

They say you have to stay young and connect with the kids if you want them to come play for you. Looks like Ryan Day is doing just fine connecting with today’s youth… both as a person and with the deep ball.

