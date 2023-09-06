Ryan Day reflects on Indiana, previews matchup with Youngstown State

Game No. 1 is in the books for Ohio State, and most fans are wondering why the Buckeyes’ offense struggled so mightily against an Indiana team that has been one of the worst in the Big Ten over the last couple of years.

And it wasn’t just the fans. Head coach Ryan Day also expressed the need for growth when it comes to the execution and production from the side of the ball responsible for moving the chains and scoring points. Still, it was a win, and the defense at least was impressive, surrendering just 153 total yards and three points.

Day held his weekly press conference on Tuesday to reflect on the contest with Indiana, and to also provide a status of the team and what’s next in store with in-state opponent Youngstown State on Saturday.

In case you missed any of his press conference, we’re sharing it with you thanks to the Ohio State Buckeyes Facebook page. In it, you can hear Day discuss how impressed he was with the defense, what the plan is at quarterback on Saturday, other rotations, and where he thinks OSU can get better in the future.

Ohio State and Youngstown State will be kick off at Noon Saturday. We’ll have coverage leading up to, during, and after the game, so stay with us here at Buckeyes Wire.

