Ryan Day record vs. ranked teams: How has Ohio State coach done vs. top-10, top-five foes?

As he nears the end of his fifth full season as Ohio State’s coach, Ryan Day finds himself in an interesting and unusual position.

For the vast majority of his tenure, Day has been undeniably successful, helping lead the Buckeyes to a 56-7 record, two conference championships and three appearances in the College Football Playoff. In recent years, though, he has received criticism for his teams’ shortcomings in high-profile, high-stakes games against some of the top teams nationally in college football — namely, one particular program.

It’s a predicament that’s baffling to certain parts of the country, but wholly unique to the job that he occupies. Ohio State is one of the sport’s top programs historically and possesses virtually every resource necessary to compete annually for Big Ten and national championships. When those factors are compounded with his current losing streak to archrival Michigan — a game in which the result regularly defines the Buckeyes’ season — any mounting pressure being placed on Day becomes more understandable.

Having an impressive record is one thing, but how a program fares against the top competition in the sport is what separates a strong team from a national title contender and an unimpeachable coach from one who’s only a bad loss or two from finding himself on the hot seat.

As Ohio State prepares to face off against No. 9 Missouri in the Cotton Bowl on Friday in Arlington, Texas, the question of whether Day’s teams can beat their most challenging opponents once again presents itself.

Given that, it’s worth looking back at how the Buckeyes have fared in such matchups under Day’s watch, which technically stretches back to the 2018 season, when he served as an interim head coach for the first three games in place of the suspended Urban Meyer.

Here’s a look at how Day’s teams have done against ranked opponents:

Ryan Day record vs. ranked opponents

In 24 games against teams in the top 25 of the US LBM Coaches Poll, Day’s teams are 17-7.

That includes a 2-1 mark during the 2023 season, with the victories coming against top-10 Notre Dame and Penn State teams.

Ryan Day record vs. top-10 opponents

Day’s teams are 8-6 against teams that were in the top 10 of the Coaches Poll at the time of the matchup, including a 2-1 mark in 2023. The lone loss was to No. 2 Michigan in "The Game."

Ryan Day record vs. top-five opponents

Ohio State has gone 2-5 against opponents ranked in the top five of the Coaches Poll at the time of the matchup.

Four of those five losses have eliminated the Buckeyes from national championship contention, including three that came in the College Football Playoff: defeats to No. 3 Clemson and No. 1 Georgia in the playoff semifinals, and a loss to top-ranked Alabama in the championship game.

The other two losses, however, may sting even more: a 45-23 loss against No. 3 Michigan in 2022 and a 30-24 setback against the Wolverines in November. Ohio State’s 42-27 loss to Michigan in 2021 came while the Wolverines were No. 6 in the Coaches Poll.

Day is the first Buckeyes coach since John Cooper from 1995-97 to lose three consecutive games against Michigan. Under Day, Ohio State is 54-2 against teams ranked outside the top five of the Coaches Poll.

Ryan Day bowl record vs. ranked teams

In his time at Ohio State, Day's teams are 2-3 against ranked teams in bowl games, all of which have come against ranked opponents. That figure includes a 1-3 mark against both top-10 teams and top-five teams, with the lone win coming in the 2020 College Football Playoff against No. 2 Clemson.

Urban Meyer, Jim Tressel records vs. top-10 teams

While Day’s mark against some of the college football’s best teams leaves a bit to be desired — particularly at a program with the expectations of Ohio State — at least some of the criticism comes from how he measures up against his predecessor.

Urban Meyer excelled in games against highly ranked foes, going 13-4 against top-10 teams and 6-1 against top-five teams over his seven seasons as the Buckeyes’ coach. Day’s record in such games is more in line with Jim Tressel, who went 12-8 against top-10 opponents and 3-8 against top-five opponents.

There is, of course, a crucial distinction between Day and the two men who served as Ohio State’s full-time coach before he did: Both Meyer and Tressel won national championships, and did so in their first three seasons at the helm. The two also excelled against Michigan, going a combined 16-1 against the Wolverines.

