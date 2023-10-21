Ryan Day previews Penn State game

Every Tuesday of a game week, Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day meets with the media at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to reflect on what the Buckeyes did in the previous game and to look ahead to the next opponent.

This week, the Purdue game was put in the rearview mirror pretty quickly because Saturday’s game is against a top ten Penn State team looking to make a national statement in Ohio Stadium on Saturday. To say that Day’s press conference had a little more to it than previous weeks would be an understatement, and if you missed any of it, thanks to the fine folks at Ohio State, we have the presser in its entirety for your listening ears and brain consumption.

If you missed any of what Day said, check out the video and audio below and listen to him discuss the challenge of playing Penn State, the potential of getting some of the injured players back, what this game means to the program, and more.

