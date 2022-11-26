'Ryan Day is playing checkers.' Ohio State football loses to Michigan | Fan reactions

Ohio State football had been preparing for Michigan all season long.

Leading into the 118th edition of "The Game," the Buckeyes were preparing to make a statement against the rival Wolverines for their first meeting at Ohio Stadium since 2018.

"Three hundred and sixty five days since that God-forsaken day at the Team Up North," Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline said at the pregame Skull Session. "For 365 days, we've heard them talk. For 365 days, I had to watch them attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye nation.

"Instead of getting loud and trying to respond on social media, we got quiet. We circled a date on the calendar Nov. 26, 2022. And we went to work. And we knew what we did in the dark, what we do, what we did in the quiet will someday come to light. Today is that light."

Instead, Ohio State fell short on its home turf, falling to Michigan 45-23 at Ohio Stadium for the first time in 2000.

Here's how fans are responding to the Buckeyes' latest loss on social media.

One former Ohio State safety was questioning the Buckeyes' defensive play call after Cornelius Johnson's first TD reception

Why we running cover 0 there?! — Jordan Fuller (@j_fuller4) November 26, 2022

Another former Ohio State RB made his feelings on the Buckeyes' defense clear

I’m putting my application in to be defensive coordinator later this afternoon.. — Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) November 26, 2022

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. continued to turn heads

The ABSOLUTE BEST WR in the country!! #18 Jr — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 26, 2022

But Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy put on a show against Ohio State's defense

Ohio State letting the worst QB in the Big10 look like Joe Montana — Anthony Ruben (@Raymirez24) November 26, 2022

Was this Michigan's plan all along?

The plan? Have JJ McCarthy miss on deep balls all season to convince OSU’s safeties to play tight so we can throw bombs over the top. pic.twitter.com/zr6vlvTU3M — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 26, 2022

'Harbaugh is playing chess right now'

Harbaugh is playing chess right now and Ryan Day is playing checkers — Chris Schmidbauer (@CSchmid01) November 26, 2022

Michigan fans are flocking to Twitter to celebrate

Ohio State remains dedicated...

Osu continue to block out their Ms while posting final score updates https://t.co/0dp9a16SgZ pic.twitter.com/N5E3PhzFMY — Brian Stromberg (@strombergbt) November 26, 2022

One person represents how most Ohio State fans feel

