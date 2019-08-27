How Ryan Day’s past inspired a push to raise awareness about mental health
After hearing about a string of recent suicides at a local high school, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his wife Nina realized they needed to do something. That’s when they teamed up with Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus to partner with a movement called “On Our Sleeves” - a decision that made Ryan open up about a difficult time in his childhood.
For more about #OnOurSleeves, visit www.onoursleeves.org.
