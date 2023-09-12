Ryan Day names Kyle McCord Ohio State football's starting quarterback

Ryan Day made official on Tuesday what had become apparent from Ohio State’s first two games.

The Buckeye coach said in his weekly press conference that junior Kyle McCord has won the Ohio State quarterback job over redshirt freshman Devin Brown.

"We have decided that Kyle is going to be the starter, to make that distinction," Day said. "We still plan on playing Devin, but we feel Kyle has really stepped up and deserves to be the starter."

Kyle McCord completed 14 of 20 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns against Youngstown State on Saturday.

Day said the battle to be C.J. Stroud’s successor was close throughout the spring and training camp. Day named McCord the starter four days before the season-opener because of his consistency late in camp, though he said the competition had not ended and that he intended to give Brown meaningful snaps.

That superior consistency, both in practice and games, has continued, Day said.

"He's made some nice throws," he said. "He came out of the gates playing efficient football."

McCord played eight of the first nine possessions against Indiana and five of the first six series against Youngstown State on Saturday.

McCord played decently against Indiana but turned it up a notch against Youngstown State. McCord looked poised and confident while completing 14 of 20 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns in OSU's 35-7 victory.

Brown was 7 of 13 for 101 yards, including a few inaccurate throws. Day said after the game he thought Brown looked “a little anxious” when he entered the game before settling down.

McCord was Stroud’s primary backup the past two seasons. He started one game as a freshman against Akron when Stroud rested a shoulder injury.

McCord was a five-star prospect from St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia, where he was teammates with star OSU receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. His first two touchdown passes on Saturday were 71- and 39-yard touchdowns to Harrison.

