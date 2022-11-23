Ryan Day, Jim Knowles discuss matchup with Ohio State

There are a lot of weeks in which we look forward to the weekly Ryan Day press conference, but there’s one week that we are more interested than ever. That would of course be the week in which Ohio State plays Michigan. That moment took place on Tuesday when the head coach met with the media in Columbus to preview one of the biggest matchups in the history of the two arch-rivals.

Day was joined by defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, and if you missed any of what the duo had to say, we’ve got the entire press conference here thanks to the Ohio State Buckeyes Facebook page.

In it, you can hear about what it means to play in this game, how motivating the loss to Michigan was over the offseason, a brief touch on some of the injury concerns, and much, much, more.

Ohio State and Michigan will put the football down on the turf inside Ohio Stadium at Noon on Saturday, with Fox having the live broadcast. What will the next chapter of the greatest rivalry in sports look like?

