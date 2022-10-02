Ryan Day, Greg Schiano get into verbal altercation late in Ohio State rout of Rutgers

Fingers were pointed and hollering followed.

It was in the fourth quarter of Ohio State’s 49-10 rout of Rutgers on Saturday when coaches Ryan Day and Greg Schiano found themselves in a verbal altercation.

They stood around the 35-yard line on the Buckeyes’ sideline after separating a dustup between players that was prompted by a late hit.

Rutgers' Aron Cruickshank had lowered his shoulder to knock down Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco when he stepped out of bounds after running for a first down.

Oct 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks across the field to exchange words with Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day after an Ohio State fake punt during the fourth quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium.

The hit set off a swarm of Buckeyes players. They immediately surrounded Cruickshank, who was ejected for the personal foul. Officials also flagged Day and Schiano for unsportsmanlike conduct. Both of them later downplayed the heated exchange, diffusing any simmering tension.

“It was just one coach defending their side, one coach defending theirs,” Day said. “No hard feelings. I have an unbelievable amount of respect for him.”

Day said the Buckeyes did not call for a fake punt while they led by more than five touchdowns late in the blowout win.

As Mirco rolled out to punt the ball into Rutgers territory, he spotted a swath of open turf and went off down the field.

“He saw it and took it,” Day said. “Just a football player.”

Later on, Day sought out Mirco on their sideline.

“I grabbed him, I said, ‘What happened?’ ” Day said. “He said, ‘I rolled out to the right and nobody was on me.’ I said, 'OK, did anybody tell you to do that?' He says, 'No.' I said, 'OK, we'll talk about that tomorrow.’ ”

Schiano said he came over from Rutgers’ sideline to protect Cruickshank and others who were in the middle of the melee.

“My player was in a sea of Ohio State players, and it was closing fast,” Schiano said. “I wanted to make sure of two things. I wanted to stop our team from coming across the field. That’s how things get very ugly. And I wanted to make sure our player got out of there safely.”

He added he has the “utmost respect” for Day.

Both of them shook hands at midfield when the game ended and appeared amicable.

“We’re good friends,” Schiano said. “We’re good. There’s no problem between us.”

Before Schiano returned to Rutgers for his second stint leading the program, he spent three seasons as the Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator, the last two alongside Day.

When Day succeeded Urban Meyer in 2019, he did not retain Schiano on his staff, hiring Jeff Hafley and Greg Mattison as his co-defensive coordinators.

Schiano was out of coaching for a season before returning to Rutgers in 2020.

Turnover triggerman

Defensive end Zach Harrison had a hand in both of the turnovers generated by the Buckeyes’ defense.

Harrison stripped Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon late in the first quarter, forcing a fumble that was recovered by defensive tackle Mike Hall around midfield.

Later in the third quarter, he tipped a pass by Simon that was picked off by linebacker Steele Chambers. Following the interception, Chambers returned it to the Scarlet Knights’ 20-yard line.

“I just put my hand up to affect the throw, affect the pass,” he said, “and Steele caught it.”

Ohio State scored touchdown on both of its following drives.

Day praised Harrison, a senior who played at Olentangy Orange, for the production.

“I think he’s playing at a high level,” Day said. “He’s growing. He’s building. There’s a chance he’s playing his best football.”

Secondary status

Tanner McCalister left in the second quarter with an apparent injury and was replaced as the nickel safety by freshman Kye Stokes.

Safety Ronnie Hickman said after practice Wednesday that McCalister had been dealing with a groin issue, but it wasn’t clear if the same injury had been reaggravated.

Day said he didn’t have an update on McCalister, adding only that he would be evaluated in the coming days.

McCalister’s departure was the latest setback for a banged-up secondary that has dealt with injuries through the first month. Cornerback Cameron Brown missed a second straight game with an undisclosed injury. Day said they are “trying to get him back as soon as we can.”

Some defensive backs returned against Rutgers, including cornerback Denzel Burke and safety Lathan Ransom.

TreVeyon Henderson held out

Running back TreVeyon Henderson practiced in the leadup to Saturday’s game and was expected to play against Rutgers.

But Day said Henderson didn’t appear to be fully healthy in warmups, and the staff held him out as a result.

“We were kind of surprised he wasn’t able to make it,” Day said.

The injury Henderson sustained against Toledo has continued to linger. Day did not provide further details about the issue.

After the non-conference game against the Rockets two weeks ago, Henderson was in a walking boot.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman

