Ryan Day, Gene Smith, and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl president, Gary Stokan, talk Ohio State in the CFP

The Ohio State football team already knew it was headed to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl after the top four teams were revealed in the last College Football Playoff rankings, but it didn’t get the official invite from the folks down in Atlanta until Tuesday.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl CEO and president, Gary Stokan, joined head coach Ryan Day in Columbus to extend the invitation to the bowl and talk about Ohio State and the matchup with Georgia. If you didn’t get a chance to take it all in and have an inquiring mind, we have the entire press conference in front of the local Columbus media here thanks to the Ohio State Buckeyes Facebook page.

Hit play on the Facebook Watch video and listen to the trio discuss how exciting it is to have Ohio State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, touch on the matchup with Georgia, where things are healthwise, and more.

Ohio State and Georgia are all set to kick things off at 8 p.m. ET on December 31 with ESPN having the broadcast.

