Ryan Day focuses on tradition of 'playing for championships in November' ahead of OSU-MSU

Ahead of No. 1 Ohio State's prime time matchup against Michigan State, coach Ryan Day was fixated on tradition.

"When you are at Ohio State, there are so many great traditions," Day said at the pregame "Skull Session" Saturday. "It's why we all come here. The best band in the land, the best fans in the land, the 'Carmen Ohio,' the 'Script Ohio,' the scarlet and gray, the victory bell after a win, 'Hang on Sloopy.' There's so many great traditions when you walk into The Shoe, and you see the great ones that have come before — the great players, the great teams, the great coaches."

But there's one tradition he said Ohio State is in the middle of as it takes the field against the Spartans Saturday night.

"That's playing for championships in November," Day said. "There's not one person that's in this group right here that came here for anything else other than playing for a championship. That's it. And it's been a long road to get back to November. Well, here we are boys. It's time to go fight for what we deserve."

Graduate senior wide receiver Xavier Johnson called on the fans in attendance to "be as loud" as they can, calling it their job for "four-to-six seconds, every single play."

"Our mentality needs to be ruthless for Michigan State," Johnson said.

Ohio State associate head coach and defensive line coach Larry Johnson echoed Day's sentiment of what November football means for the Buckeyes.

"Our goal is simple: to play our best football in November," Johnson said. "That is our goal. That is what we're going to do tonight in front of you: play our best game."

Ohio State will kick off against Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

