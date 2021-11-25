Ryan Day doesn’t have anything nice to say about Michigan in fun round of questions

The Big Ten Network decided to get in on the fun early in the week of “The Game” by asking both Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day to say something nice about the rival university on a given topic. While Harbaugh managed to say a few respectable lines, Day refused to play along.

When asked about each other’s iconic stadiums, Harbaugh stammered for a few seconds then said, “Uhh, it’s big, it’s loud, it’s an iconic stadium.” Well, he’s not wrong.

When the Ohio State head coach was asked the same thing, he gave a one-word answer… “Nope.”

Michigan defensive end, Aidan Hutchinson, was also in on the action and was asked about Ohio Stadium, mascot Brutus Buckeye, and the OSU school colors, scarlet and gray. Hutchinson also obliged somewhat begrudgingly saying “Umm, their fans are committed. I don’t have a lot of good things to say about Brutus, umm, his head is pretty dimensionally sound. Those were my high school colors.”

Day was given one more chance to say something nice, this time about UM’s school colors but simply replied “Probably not.”

Clearly, Day is adhering to mom’s advice that if you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines square off on Saturday where there won’t be many pleasantries shared once toe meets leather at high noon. Sometimes silence speaks louder than actual words, right Ryan?

